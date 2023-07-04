Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer: Kareena Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, other celebs heap praise on Karan Johar’s film

Bollywood celebs react to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer

Karan Johar has finally released the much-awaited trailer of his upcoming movie, directorial comeback, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and fans can’t stop gushing about it. Bollywood celebrities are also loving the trailer and expressed their excitement for the movie.

From Anil Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan to Bhumi Pednekar and Shanaya Kapoor, Bollywood celebrities took to their Instagram to appreciate Karan Johar and heaped praise on the trailer of the movie.

While sharing the trailer on her Instagram story, Kareena Kapoor wrote, “blockbuster on its way. Too funny.” Maniesh Paul wrote, “Being married to a Bengali connects to this and how! The Punjabi Bengali connect! Loving this, can’t wait.”

Nimrat Kaur wrote, “Madness, cannot wait, too much fan.” Bhumi Pednekar wrote, “love itt. Love, Madness, fun. What a cast. I can’t wait for it.” She also praised Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and said, “i have laughed so many times in the trailer. You both are killing it.” Praising Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor wrote, “I don’t know who can unpack love and relationship better than Karan Johar. The trailer looks dreamy.”

Rakul Preet praised Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh and said, “Uff what are you both made of.” She further shared her excitement for the movie and wrote, “can’t wait to witness the magic of Rocky Rani. Butterflies already.” Mouni also heaped praise on the trailer and wrote, “Oh my god! uff!! Such a blast. can only imagine what the movie is gonna be like Congratulations already @ranveersingh @karanohar @apoorva1972 & my dearest A @aliaabhatt Khela hobei hobe.”

Helmed by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt along with Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in prominent roles. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 28 and the trailer of the movie has just increased the excitement for the romantic drama.

