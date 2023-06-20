Search icon
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt come together in Karan Johar's emotional roller-coaster

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser leaves fans in love with the combination of Arijit Singh's voice and Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's chemistry.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 12:54 PM IST

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt

Karan Johar is back in the seat of director to entertain the audience with the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani after a long time. The filmmaker unveiled the first look of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt from the movie on completing 25 years as director and left fans excited. Now, the much-awaited teaser of the movie is out and fans can’t stop gushing about it.

The makers of the film finally dropped the much-awaited teaser of the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which promises to celebrate love, and family in the ‘biggest entertainer of the year’. The teaser of the movie shows a glimpse of the drama-packed film full of grandeur. Karan Johar brings back the era of heroine dancing in saree in Swiss Alpes and shows the Gully Boy duo in the midst of family drama. The movie shows every aspect of love and family. Veteran actor Dharmendra stole the show with his emotional scene in the teaser. Arijit Singh’s voice acts as a cherry on the cake. Karan Johar's directorial comeback promises to take the audience on a roller-coaster ride of emotions ranging from love, drama, and heartbreak while treating them with soulful music and 

Fans seemed excited after watching the teaser and shared their views in the comment section. One of the comments read, “Alia+Dharma+Arijit Singh= Blockbuster loading.” Another fan wrote, “Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in one movie. Now, this movie will be an all-time blockbuster.” Another fan wrote, “Two best actors of Indian cinema in one frame. Full package of family drama energetic dance won default acting and marvelous screenplay. Undoubtedly, it's gonna shake the theatres.” Another comment read, “In love with the teaser! Can’t stop humming the song, can we release it already?”

Helmed by Karan Johar, the movie stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 28. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta, the dialogue of the movie is written by Ishita Moitra. The Music in the film is given by Pritam and lyrics are penned down by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

