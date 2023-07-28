Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani release, review live updates: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt film opens to positive reviews

Directed by Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

Directed by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is one of the most awaited films of the year as it reunites Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh after Zoya Akhtar's 2019 drama Gully Boy and also marks Karan's return to direction after seven years. And finally, the romantic comedy has been released in the theatres today, i.e. July 28.

The film has opened to positive reviews from critics and Bollywood stars, who have seen the film in the preview screenings held this week. Several actors such as Abhishek Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Neha Dhupia, Raveena Tandon, and others took to their Instagram Stories and heaped praises on the film.



Ranbir Kapoor's reaction to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani



While promoting the film in Chandigarh on Thursday, Ranveer even shared what Alia Bhatt's husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor thought about the film. He said, "The other day Ranbir saw our film #RRKPK with us, it was so lovely to hear from somebody whose craft I admire so much". Referring to Ranveer's debut outing Band Baaja Baaraat, Ranbir told him, "It’s not that you’ve played Delhi guy before but there was absolutely 'no similarity'. He was really appreciative." It is interesting to note that Ranbir had rejected the 2010 film co-starring Anushka Sharma.

Taran Adarsh reviews Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani



Popular critic Taran Adarsh took to his social media handles and wrote, "#OneWordReview...#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani: TERRIFIC. Rating: 4 stars #KaranJohar gets it right with #RRKPK. Well-packaged entertainer that encompasses drama, emotions, romance, and music seamlessly. #RanveerSingh fantastic, #AliaBhatt superb. Has merits to emerge a success story."

Also starring the veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is Karan Johar's seventh full-length feature film after Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name Is Khan, Student of the Year, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

The romantic comedy, which has its music composed by Pritam and lyrics written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, is presented by Viacom18 Studios & Dharma Productions and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under their banner Dharma Productions.