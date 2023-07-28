Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani movie review: Karan Johar returns with fun, emotional, and surprisingly progressive film

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani review: With this Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt-starrer, Karan Johar shows he has still got it, even after a seven-year gap.

Director: Karan Johar

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Aamir Bashir, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Kshitee Jog, Churni Ganguly, and Anjali Anand

Where to watch: Theatres

Rating: 3.5 stars

6 years and nine months, that is how long ago, a feature film directed by Karan Johar last released in theatres. And since I’m not particularly a fan of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, for me, the wat for the last ‘good’ Kjo film had been on since I was in college. Amid all the Koffee hype and award function appearances, one forgets that – at his core – Karan Johar is a storyteller, and one of Hindi cinema’s most impactful in the last few decades. With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, he makes a triumphant return. The film is entertaining, emotional, stirring and surprisingly progressive as well. Is it the filmmaker’s best? Not by a long margin. But it Hindi cinema’s most quintessentially Bollywood entertainer since the pandemic, one that both the industry and the audiences sorely needed.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is, as the title suggests, the story of Rocky Randhawa (Ranveer Singh), a beefed up Punjabi brat from old Delhi and Rani Chatterjee (a cultured news anchor from south Delhi), and how they must overcome their differences and convince their diverse families of their love. The twists and turns that follow as they try to adjust to each others’ families in the classic switcheroo tests their love and also their worldview.

Director Karan Johar has gone back to the genre that gave him his best film – family drama. Over two decades have passed since he dazzled us all with Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Times have changed, audience sensibilities have changed, and in Rocky aur Rani..., the filmmaker understands and addresses that. So while the film yet again presents a very ‘Dharma version’ of Delhi – with colourful akhadas and all-red Durga puja pandals – it modernises the sensibilities a bit as well.

Rocky Aur Rani...largely works because despite being an over-the-top love saga in a family drama, it is relatable. The conflicts of the protagonists, the tussle with families, and the clash of cultures is something most of us have seen. The dialogue is also something that has helped the relatibility factor. Gone are the heavy couplets or over-dramatised monologues, the film utilises simplicity of everyday interaction to drive home the point.

And yet, regardless of all this, the film is the qunitessential Bollywood entertainer with song, dance, and romance. The leads are likable and actually have decent chemistry between them. Just don’t compare them (or the film) to Johar’s previous work, and you’ll be ok. Ranveer and Alia make Rocky and Rani believable and their romance also believable even though they come from such diverse backgrounds. Full points to their chemistry, as well as the writing and direction for that.

Ranveer Singh yet again owns a role like few actors from his generation can. While playing the rustic Rocky Randhawa, he not only gets the Delhi Punjabi accent correct, but also brings to life the typical body language and ‘akad’ of the Dilli ka Punjabi munda. He breathes life into the hero, without ever reducing him to a stereotype. Even in the emotional scenes where he has to bring Rocky’s vulnerability to the fore, he does it quite suitably. Alia is the perfect foil for him. As Rani, she balances the character’s confidence and bravado with her sensitive side. It may not be her best performance of late, but Rani is clearly one of Alia’s most well-rounded portrayals of a relatable character.

The support cast is a well-rounded bunch where each gets their chance to shine and impress the audience. There are times when JyaBachchan threatens to steal the scenes but the veteran actress is guilty of probably overdoing it in a scene or two, the only blemish on her part if I can point out. Shabana Azmi, on her part, is effortless as always, and tugs at your heart, as does Dharmendra in a powerful extended cameo. Among the others, the one name that stands out is Tota Roy Chowdhury as Chandan, Rani’s father. The actor portrays a complex role quite simply without going overboard, the mark of an accomplished performer.

Rocky Aur Rani addresses themes like patriarchy, fat-shaming, and Indians’ inherent racism without ever turning preachy. Karan Johar addresses these issues in a manner that I like to call ‘progressive but in a palatable manner’. There is no sermonising or in-depth discussion. Will this film talking about these issues change the world? Certainly not! But it is a positive sign for mainstream films to be taking up these things and emroiding them in the fabric of the narrative organically. I wish the film had just taken a little more time to show the transformation of the rigid Randhawas.

Karan Johar has made better stuff. He still can make better films. But despite not being his best, Rocky Aur Rani is the most entertaining and engaging mainstream story to emerge from Bollywood in months, probably years. These are the kind of films that the audience have been asking for. It’s time someone delivers. Oh, and PS- Karan, please don’t take seven more years for the next one. You’re good at this!