With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, can Karan Johar show he still has his hold over box office? Experts decode

Trade insiders gauge the significance of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani for director Karan Johar, both personally and professionally.

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 10:30 PM IST

The initial sings are good for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as far as the box office returns are concerned. The Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer is projected to open at a healthy Rs 12 crore net domestically. Pre-pandemic, this number would have been scoffed at. But in the dry season these days, anything double digit is a welcome change indeed. The film marks Karan Johar’s return as director of a feature in almost seven years. KJo once ruled the Bollywood box office. But this is a different playing field. If the early signs are to be believed, he seems to be back with a bang.

What do Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s box office prospects look like?

Early estimates for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s day one collections stand at Rs 12 crore net domestically and a possible Rs 20 crore gross worldwide. As far as romantic comedies go, this is better than Satyaprem Ki Katha’s Rs 9.25 crore but lower than Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’s Rs 15.73 crore. Trade insiders are confident that buoyed by good reviews, the film is likely to register a Rs 40-crore weekend domestically. Given that last week’s Hollywood biggies Oppenheimer and Barbie are still running strong, this is a healthy number, but far from Karan Johar’s best.

Does Karan Johar still have the power to pull people to the theatres?

The marketing of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani revolved around the 25 years of Karan as director. Although the filmmaker and the leads gave no interviews, the film’s publicty used the filmmaker’s star power as much as Alia and Ranveer’s, and the fact that Johar was returning to the family drama genre after years. Film trade analyst Atul Mohan says, “The film has come at the right time because family entertainers are working well these days, be it Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Satyaprem Ki Katha, or Dharma’s last film JugJugg Jeeyo. And who better than Karan Johar when it comes to thie genre. The signs are good for this film and if it works, it will be a reply from Karan Johar to all those who were doubting him.”

Why is Rocky Aur Rani important for Karan Johar?

Since the pandemic, Karan Johar’s stock has fallen. The director was at the centre of a large online backlash against nepotism in the film industry, with many critics blaming him for supporting ‘star kinds over outsiders’. In the midst of all the controversy, the filmmaker even bid adieu to Twitter. Combine that with the fact that he hasn’t directed a film since 2016 and many began to write premature eulogies for him. An exhibitor from the south shares, “People had written him off. They forgot his track record as director, let alone producer. So this film needs to work for him, personally as well as professionally. And I think even a moderate success will give him a lot of confidence going ahead.”

