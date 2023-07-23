CBFC asks makers to reduce 'bra' mention, remove Mamata Banerjee reference in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Report

Headlines







Viral video: Bikini-clad woman's shocking act with bird on beach sparks intense backlash

Ahead of its release on July 28, CBFC has suggested these changes in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in titular roles.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 03:00 PM IST

Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the titular roles, the romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is one of the most-awaited Bollywood films since its announcement as it marks Karan Johar's return to direction after seven years. Ranveer's Rocky and Alia's Rani decide to 'switch' their families to convince their parents about their marriage.

Ahead of its worldwide release next Friday, July 28, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was shown to the CBFC (Censor Board of Film Certification) and as per the reports, the film has been passed with minimal cuts and received a thumbs-up from the CBFC members who reviewed the film last week.

A source was quoted telling zoomtventertainment.com, "They (CBFC members) loved the film. It is two hours and forty-eight minutes of sheer entertainment. Lambaai mehsoos nahin hoti (The long duration doesn't bother you). The time passes like a breeze." Talking about the changes, it added, "They didn’t ask for anything much, a few words here and there. Some mild abuses. And a sequence where a reference to lingerie has been repeated, they asked the number of times the word ‘bra’ is used to be reduced." Even the hilarious sequence, shown in the trailer in which Rocky confuses Rabindranath Tagore's portrait to be a picture of Rani's grandfather, has been retained.

However, one change that the CBFC has asked the makers is to remove the reference to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in one of the dialogues. "The dialogue doesn’t refer to Mamata Banerjee just ‘Mamta Didi’. But the CBFC felt it may offend some. So why get into a situation unnecessarily?", the source concluded.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is the seventh full-length feature film of Karan Johar after Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name Is Khan, Student of the Year, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. He also helmed segments in three anthologies Bombay Talkies, Lust Stories, and Ghost Stories.

Also starring Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Aamir Bashir, and Churni Ganguly among others, the upcoming film is presented by Viacom18 Studios & Dharma Productions and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under their banner Dharma Productions.

READ | Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Alia Bhatt reveals she shot Tum Kya Mile four months after her daughter Raha's birth

 

