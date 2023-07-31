Headlines

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 3: Karan Johar film mints ₹80 crore worldwide in first weekend

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collections are inching towards Rs 100 crore.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 12:22 PM IST

Karan Johar is back with a bang. The filmmaker’s latest release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has taken a solid start at the box office, showing growth each day since release. The Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer has earned Rs 46 crore domestically in its opening weekend, including Rs 19 crore on Sunday itself. This is the fourth-highest opening weekend for a Bollywood film this year, behind only Pathaan, Adipurush, and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

As per industryinsiders, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has earned Rs 19 crore on Sunday domestically, taking its three-day tally to Rs 46 crore. It’s overseas performance is also good, which has taken its global tally over its first weekend to Rs 80 crore as per early estimates. This means the film should cross the Rs 100-crore barrier by Tuesday and is set for a good first week. The film opened to relatively low numbers but grew via good word of mouth.

Karan Johar has returned to direction with the film after almost seven years. The film also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. The film has been praised for its storytelling and performances with special praise for being more progressive than Johar’s previous films. All this has helped drive the film’s business as well.

Trade analysts are predicting that if the film can sustain its growth, it s on course for a Rs 200-crore lifetime haul. However, that completely depends on how the film fares on Monday, the first weekday. Avoiding a sharp fall will enable to continue doing great over the weekdays as well.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is the story of the titular couple, a Punjabi ruffian and an intellectual Bengali girl, who must overcome their cultural differences and families’ opposition. The film is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 160 crore.

