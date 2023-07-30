Headlines

Highest earning Indian film in Pakistan, earned Rs 38 crore, not of Salman, Shah Rukh, Aamir, Prabhas, Big B, Akshay

Viral video: Desi girl's electrifying dance in crowded mall impresses internet, watch

Kerala horror: Shocking rape-murder case of 5-year-old girl raises fingers on police, state government

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 2: Ranveer, Alia film crosses Rs 50 crore worldwide

IND vs WI: India's second string team underwhelms in World Cup audition as West Indies level ODI series

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Manipur Violence: Opposition I.N.D.I.A MPs visit relief camps, blames BJP for the current situation

Highest earning Indian film in Pakistan, earned Rs 38 crore, not of Salman, Shah Rukh, Aamir, Prabhas, Big B, Akshay

Viral video: Desi girl's electrifying dance in crowded mall impresses internet, watch

5 cricketers who were part of Indian Army, IAF

8 most-awaited Bollywood, South, and Hollywood releases in August

AI imagines Marvel superheroes in Barbie's signature pink

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Manipur Violence: Opposition I.N.D.I.A MPs visit relief camps, blames BJP for the current situation

You find a girl for him: Sonia to Haryana women farmers as they ask her to get Rahul married

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Last day is approaching; fans can't keep calm, finale to take place on....

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 2: Ranveer, Alia film crosses Rs 50 crore worldwide

Cardi B throws mic at fan who threw drink at her during live concert, video goes viral

Sonu Nigam, Bhushan Kumar bury the hatchet; hug at singer's birthday months after infamous fight

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 2: Ranveer, Alia film crosses Rs 50 crore worldwide

Featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the titular roles, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Karan Johar's return to direction after seven years.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 12:08 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Marking Karan Johar's return to direction after seven years, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released in the theatres this Friday, July 28. The film, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the leading roles, has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from audiences and critics and crossed the Rs 50 crore mark worldwide in two days.

After collecting Rs 11.10 crore on its first day, the romantic comedy saw more than 44% growth in its collection on the second day earning Rs 16.05 crore on the second day, taking the two-day net India collection to Rs 27.15 crore. As per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.com, the net gross collection of Karan Johar's film stands at Rs 32 crore, and adding the overseas earning of Rs 18 crore, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has collected Rs 50 crore in its first two days.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared box office numbers on his social media handles and wrote, "#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani witnesses a super 44.59% growth on Day 2. Major centres [#Mumbai, #Delhi, #NCR, #Bengaluru, #Pune, #Hyderabad] continue to dominate, while Tier 2 centres also witness substantial growth. Fri 11.10 cr, Sat 16.05 cr. Total: ₹ 27.15 cr. #India biz."

He further added, "Looking at the excellent trends on Day 2, #RRKPK is targeting ₹ 46 cr+ total [Nett BOC] in its *opening weekend*. Post-pandemic, there were several instances of muted or nil growth over the weekend, since the reports were negative. In this case, the growth on Day 2 and the advance bookings for Day 3 [at major centres] sends a clear message: #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani has found acceptance. Tier 2 centres have witnessed strong trends on Day 2, but there’s scope to score big numbers on Day 3. If Tier 3 centres also join the party on Day 3, #RRKPK should be closing its opening weekend on a superb note."

Also starring Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Aamir Bashir, Churni Ganguly, and Tota Roy Choudhury in pivotal roles, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under their banner Dharma Productions.

READ | Anurag Kashyap says Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is Karan Johar's 'best' film: 'Laughed and cried, saw it twice'

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Amid dating rumours with Leonardo DiCaprio, model Neelam Gill says ‘I am in committed relationship with…’

Meet Larry Fink, Mukesh Ambani’s future partner in Rs 1.66 lakh crore firm who founded 9.43 trillion-dollar company

5-team T20 cricket 'very likely' to feature at 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games: Reports

Weather update: IMD issues orange alert for 14 states including UP, Assam, Bihar amid heavy rainfall; check details

Nita Ambani-led NMACC set to bring iconic Broadway musical ‘West Side Story’ to Mumbai, check date, ticket prices

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE