Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 2: Ranveer, Alia film crosses Rs 50 crore worldwide

Marking Karan Johar's return to direction after seven years, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released in the theatres this Friday, July 28. The film, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the leading roles, has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from audiences and critics and crossed the Rs 50 crore mark worldwide in two days.

After collecting Rs 11.10 crore on its first day, the romantic comedy saw more than 44% growth in its collection on the second day earning Rs 16.05 crore on the second day, taking the two-day net India collection to Rs 27.15 crore. As per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.com, the net gross collection of Karan Johar's film stands at Rs 32 crore, and adding the overseas earning of Rs 18 crore, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has collected Rs 50 crore in its first two days.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared box office numbers on his social media handles and wrote, "#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani witnesses a super 44.59% growth on Day 2. Major centres [#Mumbai, #Delhi, #NCR, #Bengaluru, #Pune, #Hyderabad] continue to dominate, while Tier 2 centres also witness substantial growth. Fri 11.10 cr, Sat 16.05 cr. Total: ₹ 27.15 cr. #India biz."

He further added, "Looking at the excellent trends on Day 2, #RRKPK is targeting ₹ 46 cr+ total [Nett BOC] in its *opening weekend*. Post-pandemic, there were several instances of muted or nil growth over the weekend, since the reports were negative. In this case, the growth on Day 2 and the advance bookings for Day 3 [at major centres] sends a clear message: #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani has found acceptance. Tier 2 centres have witnessed strong trends on Day 2, but there’s scope to score big numbers on Day 3. If Tier 3 centres also join the party on Day 3, #RRKPK should be closing its opening weekend on a superb note."

Also starring Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Aamir Bashir, Churni Ganguly, and Tota Roy Choudhury in pivotal roles, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under their banner Dharma Productions.



