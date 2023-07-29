Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 1: Ranveer-Alia film takes decent start, earns Rs 11.10 crore

Also starring Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Karan Johar's return to direction after seven years.

Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the titular roles, the romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was finally released in theatres on Friday, July 28, after much anticipation. Directed by Karan Johar, the film also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer has taken a decent start at the box office as it has collected Rs 11.10 crore on its first day of theatrical release. Seeing the positive response from the audiences and critics, the film should better its numbers on the second and third days, posting a strong opening weekend.

Sharing the box office numbers on his social media handles, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani hits double digits on Day 1. Day 1 biz is clearly lopsided. The contribution from major centres [mainly multiplexes] is good, but Tier 2 and Tier 3 centres did not perform to optimum capacity. Fri ₹ 11.10 cr. #India biz."

He further wrote, "#RRKPK needs to witness solid growth on Day 2 and 3. Not just metros, but mass pockets need to contribute big numbers too… The content is targeted at youth as well as families and if they come on board - in large numbers - only then will it make a difference to its total on Day 2 and 3. The film enjoys strong word of mouth, but it needs to translate into footfalls and BO numbers… The growth on Day 2 - post 12 noon onwards - is most crucial."

#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani hits double digits on Day 1… Day 1 biz is clearly lopsided… The contribution from major centres [mainly multiplexes] is good, but Tier 2 and Tier 3 centres did not perform to optimum capacity… Fri ₹ 11.10 cr. #India biz.#RRKPK needs to witness… pic.twitter.com/0YESqdpQt9 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 29, 2023

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Karan Johar's return to direction after seven years since his last directorial was Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma's romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. With his latest release, Karan has gone back to his roots with a family entertainer filled with a rollercoaster ride of emotions.



READ | Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani movie review: Karan Johar returns with fun, emotional, and surprisingly progressive film