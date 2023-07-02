Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Alia Bhatt reveals she shot Tum Kya Mile four months after her daughter Raha's birth

Alia Bhatt in Tum Kya Mile/Saregama Music YouTube

Directed by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is one of the most awaited films of the year as it reunites Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh after Zoya Akhtar's 2019 drama Gully Boy and also marks Karan's return to direction after seven years since Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016.

After the film's teaser was appreciated for celebrating love and family, the makers released the first song titled Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani earlier this week. Sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, composed by Pritam, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant, the love ballad has already become a chartbuster.

On Sunday, July 2, the makers unveiled the making of Tum Kya Mile. Ranveer Singh also shared that Tum Kya Mile is his favourite song on the soundtrack. Alia Bhatt revealed that she shot the song four months after she gave birth to Raha in November last year. Before the song was released, Karan Johar shared that Tum Kya Mile was the first thing Alia shot after Raha's birth.

With the visuals of rehearsals and shoot in the making video released by Saregama Music, Alia can be heard saying, "When I see the final result, I feel so happy that something I can proudly say that I did four months after a baby. So, I really prepped myself up to this. I really wanted it to be outstanding."

Also starring the veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani releases in cinemas on July 28. The much-awaited film is presented by Viacom18 Studios & Dharma Productions and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under their banner Dharma Productions.



