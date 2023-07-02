Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Alia Bhatt reveals she shot Tum Kya Mile four months after her daughter Raha's birth

Tum Kya Mile, the first song from Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, is sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, composed by Pritam, and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 12:52 PM IST

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Alia Bhatt reveals she shot Tum Kya Mile four months after her daughter Raha's birth
Alia Bhatt in Tum Kya Mile/Saregama Music YouTube

Directed by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is one of the most awaited films of the year as it reunites Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh after Zoya Akhtar's 2019 drama Gully Boy and also marks Karan's return to direction after seven years since Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016.

After the film's teaser was appreciated for celebrating love and family, the makers released the first song titled Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani earlier this week. Sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, composed by Pritam, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant, the love ballad has already become a chartbuster.

On Sunday, July 2, the makers unveiled the making of Tum Kya Mile. Ranveer Singh also shared that Tum Kya Mile is his favourite song on the soundtrack. Alia Bhatt revealed that she shot the song four months after she gave birth to Raha in November last year. Before the song was released, Karan Johar shared that Tum Kya Mile was the first thing Alia shot after Raha's birth.

With the visuals of rehearsals and shoot in the making video released by Saregama Music, Alia can be heard saying, "When I see the final result, I feel so happy that something I can proudly say that I did four months after a baby. So, I really prepped myself up to this. I really wanted it to be outstanding." 

Also starring the veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani releases in cinemas on July 28. The much-awaited film is presented by Viacom18 Studios & Dharma Productions and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under their banner Dharma Productions.

READ | Ranveer Singh shares hilarious video lip-syncing, grooving to Tum Kya Mile, fans say ‘better VFX than Adipurush'

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Surveen Chawla shines 'brighter than the sun' in yellow lehenga at Cannes 2023, see viral photos
Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch
In pics: Sunny Leone's cropped shirt, teamed with blue skirt is a perfect summer outfit
Meet Rahul Bhat, once star of hit TV show Heena who quit acting for over 10 years, now stars in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy
Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Furious Salman Khan lashes out at housemates for 'lack of morality', threatens to leave show- Watch
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.