Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt 'switch' families to test their love, hilarity ensues

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Pre Kahaani trailer

The official trailer of Karan Johar’s comeback directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was launched by the makers on Tuesday afternoon. The film marks Johar’s return to direction in over seven years and stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt along with a stellar support cast. The trailer has been loved by fans, who have praised the vivid colours and the lead pair.

The trailer opens with a loud scene where it is implied that Alia Bhatt’s Rani has crashed her car with Ranbir Kapoor’s Rocky. As the two argue loudly, we are then given a glimpse of their first meeting where Alia is seen ‘checking out’ a muscled Ranveer before a montage shows their romance in the most colourful clothes imaginable. But while Rocky and Rani are in love, their families are not quite gung ho about their relationship.

We see the Randhawa mansion, a large estate reminiscent of the Raichands from K3G and also Rai’s much more humbler family. The two lovers decide there is only one solution – they must live with each other’s families for three months to convince them of their love. What follows next is every degree of hilarity.

The film’s release comes in Karan Johar’s 25th year as a director. The film’s synopsis reads: “In his 25th anniversary year, Karan Johar brings to you - a rollercoaster journey taking you through an epic love story in a new-age era, topped with hearty laughs and posing questions about love, family and the meaning of breaking away from generations of family traditions in the name of love.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra in pivotal roles. The film’s teaser had also received good response from fans and its song Tum Kya Mile had also been praised, particularly for Arijit Singh’s vocals. Now, after the positive reaction to the trailer, many would hope the film can live up to its hype. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani releases in theatres on July 28.