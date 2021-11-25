Watch: Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh groove to 'Brown Munde' at AP Dhillon's concert, video goes VIRAL

Alia Bhatt can also be seen helping a female police constable cross the railing and her fans can't stop praising the actress for this gesture.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are currently in the national capital shooting for Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. The stars took a break from their shooting schedule and attended the music concert of Amritpal Singh Dhillon, popularly known as AP Dhillon.

AP Dhillon's chartbuster 'Brown Munde' is the party track of the year. It seems that the 'Gully Boy' stars are fans of the rapper and singer as they couldn't control themselves from attending his live concert amid huge crowds. Alia and Ranveer can be seen grooving to Dhillon's hits in this viral video. Alia Bhatt can also be seen helping a female police constable cross the railing and her fans can't stop praising the actress for this gesture.



In another video, the 'Raazi' actress can be seen interacting with her fan. She is seen mentioning "Bhaiya, yeh bahut badi fan hai" in the clip. She then replies her fan saying she remembers her face and asks her not to cry. Her fan is obviously left lovestruck.



As for Alia and Ranveer's upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', it also stars veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. Apart from this, while Alia has 'Gangubai Kathiadwadi' and 'Brahmastra' in the pipeline, Ranveer has '83', 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and 'Cirkus' in his kitty.