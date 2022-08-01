Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Karan Johar shares fun BTS video as he wraps up Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's film

Karan Johar/Instagram

Karan Johar has finally wrapped up the shooting for his next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles with veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan playing pivotal roles. The filmmaker uploaded a fun behind-the-scenes video from the last day of the shoot on the morning of Monday, August 1.

Sharing the clip, Karan expressed his happiness on returning to the director's chair after six years since his last film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil as he wrote, "It's a talkie wrap on a piece of my heart...a kahani that became a journey which I will hold close to me forever! I sat in the director chair after many years and it felt like coming home."

Karan, who is currently also hosting the seventh season of his popular chat show Koffee With Karan, also thanked the cast and crew as he continued, "We had legends and superstars on the set and in front of the camera - they were magic! Behind the camera, it was nothing short of magic either with my A-team, my pillars of strength. Thank you to everyone who worked tirelessly and passionately towards this kahani...I am forever grateful."

What appears to be rather surprising is the fact that at the end of the clip, it mentions that the film will hit cinemas next year without its planned release date of February 10, 2023. There had been reports earlier that the romantic family comedy will get postponed and it seems that the rumours are indeed true.



Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt had wrapped her portion of the film's shoot last week and on her last day, she was seen dancing to the song Channa Mereya on the sets, the song featured on her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor in Karan's last film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.