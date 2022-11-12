Search icon
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Karan Johar announces new release date for Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer film

Karan Johar has averted clash with Kartik Aaryan as the latter's film Shehzada will now have a solo release on February 10, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 08:07 PM IST

Karan Johar/Instagram

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is one of the most awaited films in Bollywood as it marks Karan Johar's return to direction after seven years. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead, the heartwarming family drama also features veteran actors Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra in pivotal roles.

Initially slated to release on February 10, 2023, four days ahead of the occasion of Valentine's Day, the movie will now be hitting cinemas on April 28 next year as revealed by Karan Johar in his latest Instagram post. The director captioned his post, "My heart is filled with excitement and gratitude #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani releasing in cinemas near you on 28th April, 2023!".

Sharing the new release date, he posted a note that read, "After 7 years, it's time for me to return to my first home - the cinemas. I had the absolute honour of working with not one, but many illustrious actors on the set of my 7th film. The familial nostalgic feeling of an ensemble cast, creating music that captivates the hearts and a story that runs deep to the roots of our family traditions."

"It's that time again - to huddle with your family and friends, buy the popcorn and witness just sheer love and entertainment unfold on the big screen. We're overwhelmed and impatiently excited to finally inform Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in cinemas 28th April 2023", his note concluded.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

READ | Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Karan Johar shares fun BTS video as he wraps up Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's film

Before the upcoming film, Karan, who also owns the production company Dharma Productions, has directed six films namely Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, My Name Is Khan, Student of the Year, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

