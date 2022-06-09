Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to make cameo in Karan Johar's film?

Headlines

Wordle 841 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 8

Shehnaaz Gill reveals what kind of roles she can't portray in films, says 'I would like filmmakers to...'

BCCI to release 14,000 tickets for iconic India vs Pakistan World Cup clash

Noida: State-of-art Meditech Park being developed on 350 acres near Jewar Airport

Two 6.3 magnitude earthquakes kill at least 15, injure nearly 40 in Afghanistan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wordle 841 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 8

Shehnaaz Gill reveals what kind of roles she can't portray in films, says 'I would like filmmakers to...'

Israel-Palestine War: Nearly 300 killed, thousands injured; know why did Hamas launch an attack on Israel

Weight loss tips: Low-calories dinner options

8 Ayurvedic herbs to strengthen hair

10 herbs that will naturally reduce high blood pressure

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Israel-Palestine War: Nearly 300 killed, thousands injured; know why did Hamas launch an attack on Israel

In season's first, air quality in Delhi turns 'poor'; government on alert, kickstarts action plan to combat pollution

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

Shehnaaz Gill reveals what kind of roles she can't portray in films, says 'I would like filmmakers to...'

This superstar who once cleaned toilets, is India’s first actor to charge Rs 100 crore per film

Shahid Kapoor says being compared to Shah Rukh Khan in his early days was 'worst thing': 'This is the dumbest...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to make cameo in Karan Johar's film?

After rumours of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol making a cameo, now reports state that these three leading ladies will also appear in Karan Johar's next.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 10, 2022, 12:43 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Karan Johar's next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the leads, is one of the most awaited Bollywood films. Set to release on February 10, 2023, the romantic drama also stars veteran actors Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in prominent roles.

Now, as per the latest report, the film might see Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Panday featuring in a cameo appearance in the film that marks Karan Johar's return to direction after seven years since his last film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil with Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma released in 2016 and was a massive blockbuster.

"The three leading ladies will be a part of a quirky dance number in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. They might have have a couple of scenes in the film. All the details have been kept under wraps, but the cameo of the trio is confirmed in Rocky Aru Rani Ki Prem Kahani", a source was quoted telling Pinkvilla.

It was earlier rumoured that Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol will also reunite on the screen and make cameo appearances in the movie bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. Karan's seventh directorial promises to be a perfect Valentine's Day release next year.

READ | Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol to reunite for Karan Johar's Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani?

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will be the second film after Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy in which the 83 actor and Highway actress will be sharing screen space together. For Gully Boy, Ranveer and Alia won the Best Actor and Best Actress awards respectively at the 65th Filmfare Awards.

Before RARKPK, Ranveer will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's comedy Cirkus slated to release on December 23 later this year and Alia will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure drama Brahmastra opposite her husband Ranbir with whom she would be sharing screen space for the first time.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

World Smile Day 2023: 10 quotes and health benefits of smiling

'Raids empty, arrest unjustified': Wife of AAP's Sanjay Singh slams ED

Noida: UP Police rescues eight-foot python from truck, watch

World Cup 2023: Team India dons new-look training kits ahead of IND vs AUS clash at Chepauk, See pics

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal slams PM Modi over 'Congress cares more about vote bank' comment

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE