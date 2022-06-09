Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to make cameo in Karan Johar's film?

After rumours of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol making a cameo, now reports state that these three leading ladies will also appear in Karan Johar's next.

Karan Johar's next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the leads, is one of the most awaited Bollywood films. Set to release on February 10, 2023, the romantic drama also stars veteran actors Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in prominent roles.

Now, as per the latest report, the film might see Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Panday featuring in a cameo appearance in the film that marks Karan Johar's return to direction after seven years since his last film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil with Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma released in 2016 and was a massive blockbuster.

"The three leading ladies will be a part of a quirky dance number in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. They might have have a couple of scenes in the film. All the details have been kept under wraps, but the cameo of the trio is confirmed in Rocky Aru Rani Ki Prem Kahani", a source was quoted telling Pinkvilla.

It was earlier rumoured that Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol will also reunite on the screen and make cameo appearances in the movie bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. Karan's seventh directorial promises to be a perfect Valentine's Day release next year.



Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will be the second film after Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy in which the 83 actor and Highway actress will be sharing screen space together. For Gully Boy, Ranveer and Alia won the Best Actor and Best Actress awards respectively at the 65th Filmfare Awards.

Before RARKPK, Ranveer will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's comedy Cirkus slated to release on December 23 later this year and Alia will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure drama Brahmastra opposite her husband Ranbir with whom she would be sharing screen space for the first time.