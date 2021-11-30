‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’: Dharmendra poses with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, pic goes viral

The ‘Sholay’ actor Dharmendra, who will be next seen in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, has dropped a picture with Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, and Shabana Azmi on social media, which went viral in no time.

Bollywood star Dharmendra on Tuesday took to Instagram and posted a happy photo with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, and Karan Johar with the caption, “Dosto, Pyaar mohabbat izzat itni milli sab se….pata hi nahin chala main nayi unit ke saath kaam kar raha hoon….” All five stars can be seen smiling in the picture.

In no time this picture went viral, celebrities and fans strated commenting on it. One of them wrote, “Aap kisi b genretion mai ho sb fail hai heman k saamne....love u paaji,” while another mentioned, “Sir jo sabse pyar karte hai sab usko bhi pyar karte hai. love you sir my super hero.” One Instagram user compared the actor with Ranveer Singh and commented, “Sir you are looking more younger than Ranveer Singh.”

Take a look:

Recently, Karan Johar had dropped a BTS video from the set that featured the cast of the film engrossed in their work and engaging in fun banter during the downtime at the sets, plush settings, and production designs, and the cast sporting designer outfits.

For the unversed, starring a stellar line-up of actors in the form of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, who play the leads supported by veterans like Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi, the film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ is all set to be released on February 10, 2023. (With inputs from IANS)