Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani first look: Ranveer Singh drops shirtless, blingy avatar for Karan Johar film, fans react

Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani

The first look of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, Karan Johar’s comeback directorial, was unveiled on social media on Thursday, May 25. The two posters shared by the director and the film’s team show the lead actor Ranveer Singh in his avatar as the film’s hero Rocky. The posters elicited a largely favourable response from fans.

Introducing the character, Karan shared the pictures on Instagram and wrote, "An absolute ‘heartthrob’, who wears his own heart on his sleeve - meet Rocky!" The pictures introduce Ranveer Singh's Rocky with the actor posing in a leather jacket in one picture and an open shirt in the other, where he is flaunting his chiselled abs.

Reacting to the first look, fans praised Ranveer’s attire and appearance. “This looks so dope,” wrote one. Another commented, “Woohoo charming Rocky.” Many also asked Karan to release the looks of other characters from the film, notably Alia Bhatt who plays the titular Rani in the film. There were also a few requests for the film’s teaser and trailer, but industry sources say that those will only be released later in the month and possibly even as late as June.

The year 2023 marks 25 years of Karan Johar as a film director. His first film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was released in 1998. He is returning to direction with an out-and-out love story, a genre he made his own in the late 90s and early 2000s.

The film, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, is set to release in theatres on July 28 this year. It marks Karan Johar's return to direction in a fiull-length feature film for the first time since Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016.