Rocketry The Nambi Effect star R Madhavan responds on getting trolled, says 'I deserve it'

R Madhavan

On Saturday, actor R Madhavan was in the news over his recent remark on ISRO's Mars Mission. The talented actor suddenly became the butt of all jokes as his 'Panchang' comment didn't go well with netizens. Madhavan was brutally trolled over his comment, and the actor acknowledged the backlash humbly. Instead of defending himself, or justifying himself, Madhavan publicly accepted that he was 'ignorant' and he deserved 'to be trolled.'

The actor took his social media, and quote tweeted a report based on his Mars mission remark. Madhavan wrote, "(folded hand emojis) I deserve this for calling the Almanac the “Panchang” in Tamil. Very ignorant of me." Madhavan continued that Indians did a spectacular job during the Mission Mangalyan, "Though this cannot take away for the fact that what was achieved with just 2 engines by us in the Mars Mission. A record by itself. @NambiNOfficial Vikas engine is a rockstar."

R Madhavan is one of the most popular actors in the Indian film industry. He enjoys a loyal fanbase who's been there supporting him for years. The Tanu Weds Manu actor usually charms his followers with his wit and courteous replies on social media. But yesterday, the actor has become a subject of massive trolling. Netizens are having a field day, and they are mocking Madhavan's views on ISRO's Mars mission. The actor is geared up with his upcoming sci-fi drama Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, and he has left no stone unturned in promoting it.

During the promotions, the actor held a press meet and he shared his view on ISRO's (Indian Space Research Organisation) Mars mission. During the meet, Madhavan took the podium and gave a speech where he asserted that Panchang (Hindu calendar) helped ISRO to launch a rocket into space and reach Mars' Orbit. As soon as his video got surfaced, it went viral on the internet. People have called R Madhavan 'an uncle from WhatsApp university' and they heavily mocked him for his unintentionally funny comment. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will release on big screens on July 1.