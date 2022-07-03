R Madhavan opens up on Bollywood vs South debate, says 'only thing constant about the Indian film industry is....'

R Madhavan/File photo

R Madhavan is currently basking in the success of his latest release Rocketry: The Nambi Effect which also marks his directorial debut. The biographical drama, released on July 1, has been receiving a good response from the audience and the critics. The Vikram Vedha actor is leaving no stone unturned in promoting the film and in one of the interviews, even spoke about the ongoing debate of Bollywood vs South cinema.

Madhavan, who has worked in film industries across the nation, said in a recent interview that we should stop demarcating between the Hindi film industry aka Bollywood, the Tamil film industry aka Kollywood, or the Malayalam film industry aka Mollywood. The actor added that the only thing common across Indian cinema is its unpredictable nature.

Speaking to News18, the actor said, "In Amitabh Bachchan’s words, it’s the Indian film industry and I subscribe to that. We’re quick to compartmentalise and analyse the success and failure of certain films. The only thing constant about the Indian film industry or any other film industry is you can never predict. The moment you think you have cracked something, you have not."



Reacting to the recent success of South biggies such as RRR and KGF Chapter 2 in the Hindi belt, Madhavan said, “It’s not like all South films are doing very well. There are many examples of films that have released pan India and have not done great and there are many Hindi films that have done exceptionally well. I think there’s a comparison because they think Hindi films have not done as well in the South as South films have done in the Hindi belt."

Concluding his thoughts, the actor stated, "We have become an industry that is wholesome in nature. Actors are being accepted around the country. So it’s a great time. I don’t think so there’s a controversy at all."

Talking about Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, the film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, an ISRO scientist and aerospace engineer who was falsely accused of espionage in 1994 and later declared not guilty by the Supreme Court in 1998.