Rocketry The Nambi Effect: R Madhavan starrer refuses to slow down at box office, tops IMDB chart with 9.2 rating

After a slow start at the box office, R Madhavan's first film as a filmmaker, Rocketry The Nambi Effect, is allegedly doing well via word of mouth. The movie was first released on July 1 and now has a 9.3 IMDb rating.

On its opening day, Rocketry brought in 65 lakh net at the domestic box office. On Saturday, continuing its rising trend, it more than doubled its daily revenue and brought in 1.3 crores. The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, also had a slow start but eventually managed to become one of the first Bollywood films to cross the 300-crore threshold during the pandemic. It was predicted that the movie would do similarly and develop through word-of-mouth.

Journalist and trade analyst Himesh Mankad shared the Saturday collection of Rocketry on his Twitter and wrote, "#Rocketry (Hindi) shows a 65% jump on Saturday. Though the overall number stays low, the jump in % is good. Friday: 75 Lakh, Saturday: 1.25 crore. Total: 2.00 crore."

Based on the life of ISRO scientist and genius Nambi Narayanan, Rocketry The Nambi Effect traces his scandalous story and uncovers the truth behind it. Easily one of the most awaited biographical dramas of the year, Rocketry The Nambi Effect has been placing India on the global map of cinema even before its release. Giving a behind-the-scenes sneak peek, the makers of the film released a video around the making of the film. This has further piqued the interest of fans who are anticipating the biographical drama with much eagerness. Rocketry The Nambi Effect is produced by TriColour films, Varghese Moolan Pictures and 27th Investments. The film is being distributed by UFO Moviez and Red Giant Movies in India and will be distributed internationally by Yash Raj Films and Phars Film Co