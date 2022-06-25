Rocketry The Nambi Effect: Netizens brutally troll R Madhavan for his remark, call him 'WhatsApp uncle'

R Madhavan

R Madhavan is one of the most popular actors in the Indian film industry. He enjoys a loyal fanbase who's been there supporting him from years. The Tanu Weds Manu actor usually charms his followers with his wit and courteous replies on social media. But now, the actor has become a subject of massive trolling. Netizens are having a field day, and they are mocking Madhavan's views on ISRO's Mars mission. The actor is geared up with his upcoming sci-fi drama Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, and he has left no stone unturned in promoting it.

During the promotions, the actor held a press meet and he shared his view on ISRO's (Indian Space Research Organisation) Mars mission. During the meet, Madhavan took the podium and gave a speech where he asserted that Panchang (Hindu calendar) helped ISRO to launch a rocket into space and reach Mars' Orbit. As soon as his video got surfaced, it went viral on the internet. People have called R Madhavan 'an uncle from WhatsApp university' and they heavily mocked him for his unintentionally funny comment.

Check out the reactions

For #WhatsApp #uncle #Madhavan or any other #Manuwadi, its not a big deal to associate science to their #Brahminical #pseudoscience bullt.



But in #India they are successful in fooling a lot of ppl that their crap is something which is above human understanding. — Sadanand Gunaga (@MrSadanand) June 25, 2022

A Huge downfall for Madhavan. From being a sensible and Favourite to Dumb WhatsApp Uncle. #Madhavan June 25, 2022

Madhavan is the South Indian version of Akshay Kumar — Ishu (@DimpledJalebi) June 24, 2022

R.Madhavan has officially become a whatsapp uncle from a chocolate boy. — sini (@siniya_says) June 23, 2022

Earlier, the actor also shared his views about the ongoing debate of North vs South. In an interaction with India Today, the actor spoke about the North vs South debate and added that there are only three significant hits from the South, still, there is a hue and cry over it. "I think too much of hue and cry is happening. There are three films - RRR, KGF 2 and Pushpa - that did really well. The rest have managed to do a fair job. There are other films (like The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2) in Hindi that have done well." He continued, "I think people's acceptance has broadened because of the pandemic. They accept films that they like and reject those they don't."

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will hit big screens on July 1 in Tamil, Hindi and English. The film will also be dubbed in Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada.