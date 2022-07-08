Rocketry The Nambi Effect: Nambi Narayanan praises R Madhavan, calls him 'god sent man'

R Madhavan/Instagram

The movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect came out on July 2 and has received positive reviews and word-of-mouth. The film chronicles the life and hardships of Dr. Nambi Narayanan, a renowned scientist in the nation who worked as a senior scientist for the ISRO before facing allegations of espionage.

According to Zeenews, the real-life hero and well-known Indian aerospace scientist, Nambi Narayanan, spoke openly about his thoughts on the movie during the RoundTable discussion on "The Agony & Ecstasy, Nambi Narayanan's Rocketry."

When asked if the film was overdramatized for cinematic effect, he said, "I think it is under dramatized, it is not over dramatized. I mean if you are asking for the torture part of it, what is shown in the movie is less than what really happened. We didn't want to dramatize it at all, we didn't want to add any cinematic effects to that, it is the truth…"

During this turbulent time, Nambi Narayanan, who had been falsely accused of being a spy and had been imprisoned, tortured, and publicly humiliated, came to appreciate the value of his family.

He said, "I was never a good husband, never a good father. I dedicated myself to something else which I feel, and I regret today. I should have spent some time with my family. Family alone was standing by my side when I was alone."

He commented on R. Madhavan's Rocketry, describing it as "a very accurate depiction." He thought, "Madhavan has acted in the film as Nambi Narayan, but I feel he has lived as Nambi Narayan," as he was watching it. He accurately described how Madhavan adopted his mannerisms and speaking style.

Furthermore, he noted that "Madhavan played a critical and clear role. He is a godsent man."



Narayanan responded, "If you believe in certain things and you think it is the right thing to do, you must continue to do that to the very end," when asked what advice he would provide to the next generation.

