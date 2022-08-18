Search icon
Rocketry star R Madhavan reacts to Jacqueline Fernandez being accused of Rs 200 crore money laundering case

R Madhavan has come in support of Jacqueline and shared his view on the money laundering case.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 12:50 PM IST

Rocketry star R Madhavan reacts to Jacqueline Fernandez being accused of Rs 200 crore money laundering case
R Madhavan - Jacqueline Fernandez

R Madhavan has reacted to Jacqueline Fernandez being accused of Rs 200 crores money laundering with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. While promoting his upcoming film, Dhoka Round D Corner, R Madhavan acknowledged the question related to Jacqueline, and he stated, "Investigative journalism is not my work. How do I see this? I have not seen it (news). I just hope she gets out of her troubles soon.”

The Rocketry star was further asked if Fernandez's case will have a wrong impression on Bollywood. Madhavan added, "I don’t think so. Actually, these days, there are very few income tax cases in our industry. So, I don’t think it (Jacqueline's case) has reflected on the industry. The highest tax-payers are from the film industry.”

READ: Jacqueline Fernandez says 'it'll be okay' after ED names her as accused in Rs 200 crore money laundering case

Soon after ED named her accused of money laundering, the Vikrant Rona actress shared a motivational quote on her Instagram. Jacqueline Fernandez shares a motivational post after being accused by ED of money laundering with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. While Fernandez didn't directly comment on the case, she re-shared an anonymous motivational quote on her Instagram stories."Dear me, I deserve all good things, I'm powerful, I accept myself. It'll all be ok. I'm strong, I'll achieve my goals and dreams. I can do it."

The federal probe agency filed the fresh (second supplementary) charge sheet or prosecution complaint in this case on Wednesday before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Delhi and, according to sources, the actor has been arraigned in it as an accused. The agency April provisionally attached Rs 7.27 crore funds of the actor under the PMLA apart from Rs 15 lakh cash as the agency called these funds "proceeds of crime".

Earlier, fixed deposits worth Rs 7.2 crore belonging to Jacqueline were attached by the ED. The probe agency termed these gifts and properties as proceeds of crime received by the actress. In February, the ED had filed its first supplementary prosecution complaint against Pinky Irani, an alleged aide to Chandrashekhar who introduced him to the actresses. It was alleged in the charge sheet that Pinky used to choose costly gifts for Jacqueline and later used to drop them at her house after the payments were made by Chandrashekhar.

