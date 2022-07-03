Rocketry: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor pose with R Madhavan, Nambi Narayanan, photo goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji with R Madhavan, Nambi Narayanan

Before Shah Rukh Khan charmed his fans with his cameo in R Madhavan's latest released Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, he met the reel and real Nambi Narayanan along with Ranbir Kapoor. A fan account shared a BTS image from the sets of Rocketry, where both the actors and filmmakers Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar were posing with Madhavan and Nambi Narayan.

The epic moment of team Brahmastra with team Rocketry was destined to become viral. The Instagram handle of @teamshahrukhkhan posted this image with a caption that says, "Epic talents from the sets of #Rocketry. Go and watch the masterpiece in the cinema near you."

Easily one of the most awaited biographical dramas of the year, Rocketry The Nambi Effect has placed India on the global map of cinema even before its release. Giving a behind-the-scenes sneak peek, the makers of the film released a video around the making of the film. This has further piqued the interest of fans anticipating the biographical drama with much eagerness. Adding to all the euphoria surrounding the film, R Madhavan took to his social media handle to put out the making of the film.

Based on the life of ISRO scientist and genius Nambi Narayanan, Rocketry The Nambi Effect traces his scandalous story and uncovers the truth behind it all. The film stars R Madhavan in the eponymous role of Mr Nambi Narayanan and boasts of a powerful ensemble cast including acclaimed international actors like Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta and Ron Donachie and with special appearances by superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya.

The film will be released in six languages worldwide, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on July 1, 2022. Staged on a mammoth scale, the film was shot in India, France, Canada, Georgia and Serbia. Rocketry The Nambi Effect is produced by TriColour films, Varghese Moolan Pictures and 27th Investments. The film is being distributed by UFO Moviez and Red Giant Movies in India and will be distributed internationally by Yash Raj Films and Phars Film Co.