Rocketry box office collection day 2: Hindi version of R Madhavan's film sees 65% jump, earns Rs 2 crore

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect box office collection: R Madhavan's film didn't take a flying start at the box office, but it earned enormous critical acclaim and super-positive word-of-mouth. Owing to the positive reviews, the film saw a huge jump in the box office collections. The film that earned merely Rs 75 lakhs on Friday, went on to earn Rs 1.25 crores on Saturday. The figure is still isn't huge, but when you compare the growth, you will notice that there is a spike of 65%, and this is a good sign for the film.

Journalist and trade analyst Himesh Mankad shared the Saturday collection of Rocketry on his Twitter and wrote, "#Rocketry (Hindi) shows a 65% jump on Saturday. Though the overall number stays low, the jump in % is good. Friday: 75 Lakh, Saturday: 1.25 crore. Total: 2.00 crore."

Ramesh Bala also tweeted about the revised first-day collection and stated that Rocketry earned Rs 1.25 crores from all languages on Friday.

Based on the life of ISRO scientist and genius Nambi Narayanan, Rocketry The Nambi Effect traces his scandalous story and uncovers the truth behind it. Easily one of the most awaited biographical dramas of the year, Rocketry The Nambi Effect has been placing India on the global map of cinema even before its release. Giving a behind-the-scenes sneak peek, the makers of the film released a video around the making of the film. This has further piqued the interest of fans who are anticipating the biographical drama with much eagerness. Rocketry The Nambi Effect is produced by TriColour films, Varghese Moolan Pictures and 27th Investments. The film is being distributed by UFO Moviez and Red Giant Movies in India and will be distributed internationally by Yash Raj Films and Phars Film Co.