Rocket Boys 2 trailer: Ishwak Singh and Jim Sarbh-starrer show gives the inside story behind Pokhran nuclear test- watch

The makers of Rocket Boys Season 2 dropped the trailer of the series and gave us a glimpse of the incredible journey of India's greatest scientists shaping a new era where no one dared to challenge their country's sovereignty.

On Sunday, SonyLIV announced that the much-awaited second season of its popular series Rocket Boys will arrive on the streaming platform in March. According to the official synopsis, amidst global conflict and enemies charging our borders, India becoming a nuclear nation was the only deterrent to imminent threats of war. "Witness the incredible journey of India's greatest scientists shaping a new era where no one dared to challenge their country's sovereignty," stated a press release.

Netizens reacted to the trailer, one of them wrote, “This is the best series on Indian scientists I have ever seen. Hope for Season 2.” The second one said, “Thumbs up if you’ve also watched and rejoiced season 1.” The third one said, “Just searched to hear the bgm and booom came to know about season 2 .... Pleasant surprise.” The fourth one said, “I would like to recommend Sony to make a series on the life of Indian female Scientists like Kamla sohoni, Rajeshwari Chatterjee, Janaki Amal etc.”

Written and directed by Abhay Pannu, the first season of the Hindi period drama premiered on SonyLIV on February 4, 2022. Through the lives of nuclear physicists Homi Bhabha (Jim Sarbh) and Vikram Sarabhai (Ishwak Singh), the first installment of ‘Rocket Boys’ mapped the scientist's efforts in nuclear science and space program while also showcasing an India on the cusp of freedom in the 1940s to a newly independent country trying to find its feet on the world stage.

Created by Nikkhil Advani, Roy Kapur Films & Emmay Entertainment, it is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Monisha Advani, and Madhu Bhojwani, and written and directed by Abhay Pannu. The show features an ensemble star cast such as Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, Arjun Radhakrishnan, Regina Cassandra, Rajat Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Namit Das and Saba Azad in pivotal roles. (With inputs from PTI)

