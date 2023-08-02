'We are expecting': Rochelle Rao-Keith Sequeira announce pregnancy, to become parents after 5 years of marriage

Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira have announced pregnancy after 5 years of marriage.

Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira, on Wednesday, took to Instagram and announced pregnancy after 5 years of marriage. They shared an adorable photo of their maternity shoot in which they can be seen wearing pink outfit.

Rochelle can be seen flaunting her baby bump in the photo. Sharing the pic, the couple wrote, “Two tiny hands, two tiny feet, a baby girl or boy we can’t wait to meet! Yes, you guessed it right, we are expecting! Thank you Jesus for this incredible gift and all of you for your unending love and support. Please continue to bless and pray for us on this new journey! Keith & Rochelle + One.”

Take a look:

Fans and celebs congratulated the couple, comedian Sunil Grover wrote, “congratulations.” Archana Puran Singh commented, “So happy for both of you.” Bharti Singh commented, “congratulations.” Kishwer wrote, “Congratulations u guys dekha I guessed it right.”

One of the fans wrote, “Omg congratulations so happy for you guys... ur fan from London.” The second one said, “Wow…best news this year so far…congratulations & god bless you both.” The third one said, “I knew it so happy for u guys so exciting for you guys ready to see @keithsequeira doing daddy duties.”