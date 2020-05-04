'Robin Hood doesn't want to reveal himself!': Aamir Khan 'not the person putting money in wheat bags'

A few days back, a video of Aamir Khan started making the rounds in which the actor has allegedly distributed wheat bags which allegedly has Rs 15000 cash which he donated for unknown families in the time of crisis. However, Aamir denied the claims in a very sweet way with a tweet. The superstar has made many generous donations over time but he denied about it and revealed that 'Robin Hood' must have done it.

Aamir tweeted, "Guys, I am not the person putting money in wheat bags. Its either a fake story completely, or Robin Hood doesn't want to reveal himself! Stay safe. Love. a."

Check out the tweet below:

Meanwhile, Aamir participated in the I for India concert held on Sunday evening along with his wife Kiran Rao. They both commenced the concert by singing 'Aa Chalke Tujhe Main Leke Chalun' and 'Jeena Isika Naam Hai'. Moreover, the superstar also showed his greys proudly in the recent photos and videos.

On the work front, Aamir has been shooting for his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha in Punjab until coronavirus crisis hit the country rapidly. The film written by Atul Kulkarni is being directed by Advait Chandan and also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as the female lead.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks in the titular role. The film was announced in 2019, during Aamir's birthday that is, March 14. The much-awaited film is slated to release during Christmas weekend this year.