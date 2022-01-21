Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' will be the longest bat-flick, read why

Robert Pattison will soon bring his rendition of millionaire-vigilant Bruce Wayne with 'The Batman,' and we finally get to know the runtime of the movie. Well, the adventure of this new cape crusader will be almost a 3-hour long rollercoaster ride. Yes, Matt Reeves' dark noir take on the superhero is the longest film adaptation with a runtime of 2 hr 55 minutes.

According to Deadline 'The Batman' has received a PG-13 rating, and the film will have an 8-minute long credit. The upcoming bat flick has surpassed the runtime of previous Batman films like 'The Dark Knight Rises' (2hr 45 min), 'The Dark Knight' (2hr 32 min), and 'Batman Begins' (2hr 20 min). However, the record of the longest superhero theatrical flick retains with 'Avengers Endgame' (3hr 1 min), and on digital it's 'Zack Synder's Justice League' that holds the title with its 4 hr 2 min runtime.

Watch the final trailer of 'The Batman'

Recently the makers dropped trailer of 'The Bat and Cat,' which shows Batman and Catwoman teaming up to fight crime in Gotham city. The Batman is seen trying to resolve the question-mark filled puzzles left by The Riddler at his crime scenes as Batman's alter ego Bruce Wayne is told "Your family has a history of philanthropy, but as far as I can tell, you're not doing anything." Zoe Kravitz appears as Catwoman and as well as her alter ego Selina Kyle in the action-packed trailer. In a highly anticipated sequence in which the Bat and the Cat are seen fighting together, the Catwoman says, "The bat and the cat -- it's got a nice ring." From the two trailers released till now, the film seems to portray the dark neo-noir side of The Dark Knight.

The official description of the new trailer states "Vengeance equals justice for both the 'Bat and the Cat.' 'The Batman' will hit cinemas on March 4 worldwide.



