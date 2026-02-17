FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Robert Duvall, Hollywood legend, The Godfather, Apocalypse Now actor, passes away at 95, his wife says 'we said goodbye to...'

Robert Duvall's wife, Luciana Duvall, confirmed his demise with an emotional post, and also requested privacy in their moment of grief.

Simran Singh

Updated : Feb 17, 2026, 06:29 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Robert Duvall, Hollywood legend, The Godfather, Apocalypse Now actor, passes away at 95, his wife says 'we said goodbye to...'
Robert Duvall
Actor-filmmaker Robert Duvall, popularly known for playing Tom Hagen in The Godfather franchise, passed away at 95. The Oscar-winning actor breathed his last at home, and his wife confirmed the same. Luciana Duvall, Robert's wife, took the announcement of his demise on Facebook and shared an emotional tribute. Luciana wrote, "Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort." 

To me, he was simply everything: Luciana Duvall

While requesting privacy for the family in this moment of grief, Luciana do acknowldge his fans' love, and also celebrated his contribution to cinema. She further wrote, "To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything. His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court. For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all. Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind." 

Fans react to Robert Duvall's demise

Several netizens have shared their condolence to Luciana, and hailed Robert as the biggest cinema icon. Many movie lovers also called Robert's demise a great loss to the film industry. "Mr. Duvall used to come to the restaurant where I worked and he was the kindest and most softspoken of people, gentle and eyes glinting with wisdom and humour," wrote a fan. Another admirer wrote, "If Robert Duval was in a movie’s list of actors, you could be 100% certain he was going to be an unforgettable character in that movie. He didn’t act, he became whatever character his role called for. We lost one of the greatest to ever hit the screen. R.I.P. Sir. You will be greatly missed." With a prolific figure with a career spanning 70 years, Robert's final screen roles came with Scott Cooper's The Pale Blue Eye (2022).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
