'Roadies' fame Rajiv Lakshman shares happy photos with 'my girl' Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty is slowly returning to normal life after Sushant Singh Rajput's death and her subsequent arrest in a drug-related case. Rhea recently spent some quality time with 'Roadies' fame Rajiv Lakshman and his brother Raghu Ram, pictures of which were shared by Rajiv on Instagram.

For the uninformed, Raghu celebrated his son Rhythm's first birthday with his family members and wife Natalie Di Luccio and Rhea joined them to celebrate.

In the photos shared by Rajiv, Rhea can be seen smiling at the camera while posing with him for two photos. He captioned the photo simply saying, "My Girl."

Rajiv also disabled the comments on the post. In the picture, Rhea could be seen wearing a checkered coat in the brown shade with her hair left open.

It was only recently that director Rumi Jaffery and said that Rhea would make a comeback to Bollywood in 2021.

He told Mid-Day, "I am confident she will get through this phase. Everybody around will advise you to be brave, but only the one going through [the ordeal] knows how difficult it is. Time is the best healer; with time, she will be fine. She is a talented artiste and will be ready to bounce back."

In an earlier interview, Rumi had also disclosed that he recently met Rhea and that she has become quiet and withdrawn. In an interview with SpotboyE, Rumi had said, "It has been a traumatic year for her. Of course, the year was bad for everyone. But in her case, it was trauma on another level. Can you imagine any girl from a well-to-do middle-class family spending a month in jail? It has crushed her morale completely."