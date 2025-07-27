'RJ Mahvash you did this?': Yuzvendra Chahal gets first dreamy birthday surprise in London, gets emotional, watch viral video

Yuzi Chahal, who turned 35 on July 23, shared a video of the celebration on Instagram and revealed that it was his first-ever birthday surprise in 30 years.

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal celebrated his 35th birthday in grand style as he received a heartwarming surprise in London.

A group of dancers performed for him, leaving the cricketer stunned and emotional. Chahal, who turned 35 on July 23, shared a video of the celebration on Instagram and revealed that it was his first-ever birthday surprise in 30 years.

“Hum ladko ki kabhi kabhi puri life bhi nikal jati hai bina birthday celebrate kare. This is my first birthday surprise in 3 decades and probably the craziest! And the world was spinning when all of this was happening! Numb. Grateful. Overwhelmed. Hope we all get friends who make such efforts to make us smile. Meanwhile I am still trying to digest this fact that this HAPPENED IN REAL,” Chahal wrote.

(We boys sometimes spend our entire lives without ever celebrating our birthday. This is my first birthday surprise in 30 years and probably the craziest! I felt like the world was spinning when all of this was happening. I’m numb, grateful, overwhelmed, and I hope we all find friends who make such efforts to bring a smile to our faces. Meanwhile, I am still trying to digest the fact that this actually happened!)

Though Chahal hasn’t represented India since August 2023, he continues to be active in domestic cricket and the IPL. He was recently spotted in London with his rumored girlfriend, RJ Mahvash, which added to the buzz around his birthday celebrations.

Chahal’s latest competitive matches were for Northamptonshire in the County Championship, where he picked up four wickets against Kent in the first innings but went wicketless in the second. He had a similar outcome against Middlesex.

In IPL 2025, Chahal played an important role for the Punjab Kings, claiming 16 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 26.87.

