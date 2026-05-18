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RJ Mahavash reveals why she 'unfollowed' Yuzvendra Chahal, admits being his 'support' during divorce from Dhanshree Verma: 'I'll always be with him'

RJ Mahavash opened up about her relationship with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, and even broke the silence about whether they were seeing each other romantically.

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Simran Singh

Updated : May 18, 2026, 09:02 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

RJ Mahavash reveals why she 'unfollowed' Yuzvendra Chahal, admits being his 'support' during divorce from Dhanshree Verma: 'I'll always be with him'
Yuzvendra Chahal with RJ Mahavash (Image source: Twitter)
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RJ Mahavash opened up about her relationship status with Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, and revealed the real reason why they unfollowed each other on Instagram. For the unversed, when Yuzvi was getting separated from Dhanashree Verma, it was Mahavash who extended support and even made public appearances with him, sparking dating rumours between the two. However, at first, Mahvash dismissed the reports, insisting they were just friends.

About the closeness of Dhanashree Verma and Mahavash

The dating rumours reignited when they were spotted watching a Champions Trophy match together in Dubai. After Chahal and Verma split, he was seen with Mahvash. She cheered for him at IPL matches and even went on outings. The speculations got stronger, but they maintained their stand of being 'just good friends', and rubbished dating rumours.

What Mahavash said about 'unfollowing' Yuzvi

In a podcast with Pinkvilla, Mahavash was asked why they 'unfollowed' each other. She reacted normally and added, "People have a habit of making a fuss over small things. It is not such a big deal when you go through it. Like two friends had an argument, and they followed and unfollowed each other. And the matter ends there." 

'I'll always be with him': Mahavash on Yuzvi

The RJ turned actress further added, "When you are comfortable talking absolute nonsense with friends, you should not hold any grudges against them. So I would always wish him all the best, and my best wishes will always be with him. There's no such big deal in it."

Were they romantically involved? Mahavash answers

Replying to the burning question of whether they were more than friends, she replied, "No, that was never the case. I have been a great friend to him. At that time (during Chahal's divorce phase), he needed a good friend. So we were all just focusing on him to get done with his IPL season. I stood with him as a support system. Henceforth, we'll always meet the way we met earlier. I will fearlessly stand by him."

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