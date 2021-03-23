RJ Anmol shares photo of Amrita Rao breastfeeding son Veer, writes 'most beautiful sight for me every day'

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol are doting parents to their nearly five-month-old baby boy Veer. The couple has not kept any nanny and is fulfilling all baby duties by themselves. On Monday, Amrita took to her Instagram page and shared an Instagram reel of Anmol taking up the 'Don't Rush' challenge. However, the video has a twist as the popular radio jockey rushes to a crying Veer, calms him down, gives him a hot water bath, feeds him soup, burps him and puts him to sleep like a boss.

Amrita captioned the video while praising Anmol. She wrote, "With VEER around, you Don't Ever Say " Don't Rush" !!! A Hands-On Mom is Nothing without a Hands-On Papa @rjanmol27 I'm So Proud of You #veer #sharethelove #dontrushchallenge #reelsinstagram #reelkarofeelkaro #reelitfeelit #rjanmol #amritarao #papa #fatherlove #fatherson."

A while back, Anmol took to his Instagram page and shared a photo of Amrita breastfeeding Veer while facing herself on the other side. She is seen smiling while getting clicked candidly.

He wrote, "Amrita Feeding Veer is the Most Beautiful Sight for Me Every Day... it's so Surreal, So Magical... almost Godly! It's the Toughest Duty - All Night, All Day & She does it with a smile on her face... to see Mother & Baby bond in a different way... I Salute You, I Salute My Mother & EVERY MOTHER on this Planet... Why wait for Mother’s Day, I Say @amrita_rao_insta #veer #mother #motherlove #motherhood #mothersday #bond #instagood #instagram."

Amrita and Anmol welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Veer on November 1, 2020.