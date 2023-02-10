Search icon
Riva Arora talks about Chhatriwali's success and her dream of being a lead actress soon | Exclusive

Child actor Riva Arora breaks down the praise she is getting in Chhatriwali and how she hopes to be a lead actress soon.

Reported By:Abhimanyu Mathur| Edited By: Abhimanyu Mathur |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 07:09 PM IST

Riva Arora

Riva Arora is still a child artiste but in her brief career, she is already a known name and face. The young actress, who was recently seen in Chhatriwali, has won plaudits for her performances in films like Uri, and also cultivated a sizable fan following on Instagram. In an exclusive chat with DNA, Riva spoke about the praise she is getting for her supporting role in Chhatriwali and her aspirations to be a lead actress soon.

Chhatriwali, which starred Rakul Preet Singh, saw Riva play a pivotal role, which is being praised by fans. “Everybody has given my reactions. My family and all my fans have praised me and I am so overwhelmed. I am feeling so loved right now. On Instagram, when I posted about Chhatriwali, people commented stuff like ‘we are going to watch it only for you’. That sort of love means a lot. It feels so good,” says the young actress.

As a child actor, the atmosphere on set is important and Riva says that is where, Chhatriwali worked for her. She explains, “On my first day on set, everybody was so friendly that they made me so comfortable and I made friends with pretty much everyone immediately. The vibes were so good so it didn’t feel like work at all. It was great fun.”

Having worked as a child actor for about four years, Riva soon plans to graduate to being a lead too. “Yes, I do have plans (to play lead roles),” she says, when asked. She then elaborates, “Hopefully soon, I can do a good movie where I am the lead actress and that it gets so much love that it is an instant hit. I am just waiting for that day.”

In the past, child actors have found it tough to have successful careers as lead stars. But that has been changing of late. Riva thinks that progression will continue. “I think things have progressed and changed. Now the times are different. Hopefully, people will be more accepting of child actors like me as lead actresses too,” she says.

Riva made her Bollywood debut with the 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike, for which she was praised by critics and fans alike. She has since done small parts in films like Bharat, Section 375, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, as well as web series like Bandish Bandits and TVF Tripling. Her last film, Chhatriwali, released on Zee5 last month.

