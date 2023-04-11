Rituparna Sengupta was 'disillusioned, frustrated' by Bollywood after many completed films never released | Exclusive

Rituparna Sengupta is returning to Hindi films this year

Rituparna Sengupta has been active in the film industry for over 30 years now. Since her TV debut in 1989 and eventual move to films in the early-90s, she has been around and worked in some of the biggest Bengali films of the times. In a no-holds barred chat with DNA, the accomplished actress speaks about her career, why she has been selective with Hindi films, and what is next on her plate.

Unlike many of her contemporaries, Rituparna has also ventured – quite successfully – in other languages as well with appearances in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam films as well. And yet, over 29 years, she has appeared in just around 35-40 Hindi films. When asked about her ‘selectiveness’ with Bollywood, Rituparna laughs and says, “It is a perennial complaint. Obviously, my Bengali films always had a pull and they say ‘you have to be here and do our films’. So, I am blessed that people still give me that priority and I have my hands full despite changing times and genres. Then, I have had a big presence in Bangladesh as well. Then, in between, I have had times to give to my family as well. So offf and on, I kept on doing films in Hindi. But in between doing Bengali films, raising two kids, and shuttling in between multiple cities, I did as much as I could.”

The actress says that over the years, for reasons beyond her control, a number of her Hindi films were completed but never released, something she regrets. Rituparna says, “One regret I have is that some of my very good films lost their way. Everything was completed and done but even after that, they didn’t see the light of the day. To name a few Ajay Varma’s SRK where everything was done. It was a Warner Bros production and the posters were up but something happened with the executive producer and the film was never released. Then there was Manish Gupta’s film with Sonu Sood and Om Puri was also completed but never released. Now, there is Good Morning Sunshine with Revathy, Shabana Azmi and that is still awaiting release.”

She goes on to name a few more films, some of them featuring established actors in the industry as well. Rituparna admits to being disillusioned with Bollywood following the non-release of so many films. “We actors become very frustrated when good stuff doesn’t come out. So, I was also a little disillusioned with very good films not releasing. That part was also creating a lot of turmoil in me. I thought I was doing such good films but still suffering. That is a huge pain for an artiste. For a producer, it may be just one film but for us (actors), it i a huge deal. You give your heart, sweat, and toil and you don’t see that on screen, you feel bad,” sums up the actress.

But the actress says she is happy now as she has multiple Hindi films up for release. The first of these is her first Hindi film in six years – Bansuri, which also stars Anurag Kashyap. Then there is Ittar with Deepak Tijori, followed by Kal Trighori opposite Arbaaz Khan, and Tere Aane Se, which also stars Purab Kohli. Calling it an ‘exciting time’ in her career, Rituparna says she is looking forward to Hindi audiences watching her work again after all these years.