FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Amitabh Bachchan was once thrown out of film set, faced rejections for his height: 'You are too tall, go back home'

Amitabh Bachchan was once thrown out of set, faced rejections for his height

After Brazil, another FIFA World Cup 2026 team coming to India? Report makes huge claim

After Brazil, another FIFA WC 2026 team coming to India? Report makes huge claim

From Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, total pookie girl dad inside

From Yash, SRK, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, girl dad inside

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, total pookie girl dad inside

From Yash, SRK, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, girl dad inside

From Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Gen-Z actresses displaying their A-game in fitness | Viral videos

From Ananya to Janhvi: 5 Gen-Z actresses with their A-game in fitness

Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility

Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Ritesh Sidhwani turns 53: From Dil Chahta Hai to Mirzapur The Movie, the gutsy producer who turned risk-taking into Bollywood success formula

Ritesh Sidhwani, along with Farhan Akhtar, created Excel Entertainment, one of the pioneers of modern-day filmmaking. Here's what makes Ritesh different from every other producer in Bollywood.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 19, 2026, 04:03 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Ritesh Sidhwani turns 53: From Dil Chahta Hai to Mirzapur The Movie, the gutsy producer who turned risk-taking into Bollywood success formula
Ritesh Sidhwani, posters of Mirzapur: The Movie, Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya (Image source: IMDb)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ritesh Sidhwani, a name that stands among the biggest producers of Indian cinema, whose career has been defined by his risk-taking and courageous skills. While many filmmakers often hold back from going beyond conventional cinema, he is known to have constantly backed fresh and unconventional stories and voices. As Ritesh Sidhwani celebrates his birthday, it is worth taking a look at his career, which is filled with films that prove he is a risk-taker and a producer who backs new talents and stories.

From Dil Chahta Hai to Gully Boy, Excel changed the rules

Along with his friend and partner, Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh has built Excel Entertainment into one of the most impactful production houses that always balances mainstream entertainment films with stories that are different. From the friendship slice-of-life drama, Dil Chahta Hai, to the war drama, Lakshya, to Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., Gully Boy, Mirzapur, and Rock On!!, the thread that ties all these films together has never been a specific genre or template, but the belief that audiences will embrace new storytelling when it’s backed by conviction.

From cult classics to iconic worlds, risks that became landmarks

From cult classics to iconic characters and worlds that spun off into major franchises, Ritesh Sidhwani’s always been one to take creative risks. He has rarely followed what is already working, but often chosen to explore what might work next. 

Ritesh Sidhwani's biggest gamble yet: empowering young filmmakers

Ritesh’s same commitment to unconventional storytelling goes for the people behind the camera. To celebrate Excel Entertainment’s 25th year, Ritesh Sidhwani, through his production house, has launched Excel Origins, a platform to scout and support filmmakers below 30, a reflection of his long-held belief in nurturing fresh voices and allowing young talent to tell their stories to the audience.

The freedom to experiment remains Ritesh's biggest strength

Ritesh Sidhwani’s greatest strength remains his willingness to challenge formulas in an industry that is often driven by them. His filmography does not follow a particular type of cinema but is defined by the freedom to experiment, take risks, and keep the audience surprised. And maybe that’s what makes his journey with Excel Entertainment so special; there’s never been one way to tell a story. The next big thing from Excel will be Mirzapur: The Movie, scheduled for release on September 4, 2026.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Amitabh Bachchan was once thrown out of film set, faced rejections for his height: 'You are too tall, go back home'
Amitabh Bachchan was once thrown out of set, faced rejections for his height
After Brazil, another FIFA World Cup 2026 team coming to India? Report makes huge claim
After Brazil, another FIFA WC 2026 team coming to India? Report makes huge claim
BIG US Shift on Kashmir? Shock for Pakistan? Trump's envoy Sergio Gor calls J&K 'an important part of India'
BIG US Shift on Kashmir? Trump's envoy Sergio Gor calls J&K 'a part of India'
Assam: Rajdhani Express halted in Hojai to allow safe crossing of elephant herd
Rajdhani Express halted in Hojai to allow safe crossing of elephants
Yami Gautam locks Dussehra release date for Nayyi Navelli, sets box office clash with Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar
Yami Gautam locks release date for Nayyi Navelli, sets clash with Prahaar
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, total pookie girl dad inside
From Yash, SRK, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, girl dad inside
From Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Gen-Z actresses displaying their A-game in fitness | Viral videos
From Ananya to Janhvi: 5 Gen-Z actresses with their A-game in fitness
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: From Kriti Sanon, Nikita Dutta, Mrunal Thakur; Indian actresses who look like Goddesses in white
Independence Day 2026: From Kriti, Nikita, Mrunal, Best actresses in white
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement