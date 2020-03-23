Ritesh Sidhwani shares strong message on importance of credible information as niece tests negative for coronavirus

Ritesh Sidhwani is one of the most celebrated producers of the Bollywood industry and has produced exemplary films like Gully boy, among others, in a glorious list. However, the producer recently expressed his sentiments over how a WhatsApp message is the easiest source of spreading fake news and how his niece, is safe from the coronavirus scare.

The producer took to his Instagram and shared, "Have been absolutely disgusted with forwards about my niece back from London, having tested positive in #CoronaVirus test! Bad news for #WhatsappMedicalCentre but a very good news for our family indeed that her reports are negative & I trust @mybmc reports a lot more! @adityathackeray @uddhavthackeray and #AshutoshSalil."

It true what they say, technology has made our lives the easiest when it comes to connecting with our loved ones, especially ones those are overseas but on the other side, it can also be used as a way of spreading fake news, particularly at a time when information is the most sensitive and important to not create panic.

Ritesh's example is also proof of how we shouldn't believe everything that comes our way. The Coronavirus pandemic has already bought the world to almost a standstill, The number of cases in India rose to 396 as well on Monday with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announcing shutdown in Maharashtra which has been the worst hit due to the novel coronavirus but we are happy that his Ritesh's niece is healthy and safe. More so, every member of his family.