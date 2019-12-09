Headlines

Vivek Agnihotri says he 'resigned mentally from Bollywood' due to 'dumb' stars: 'I am far more intelligent than them'

Meet founder of Rs 422 crore revenue company who gets only Rs 15000 per month salary; know his net worth

UP boy, who was slapped by classmates on teacher's instruction, moves to another school

Raksha Bandhan 2023: WhatsApp messages to share with your siblings

DNA TV Show: How VHP and others took out Shobha Yatra in Nuh despite no permission

8 Symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency

8 highest-grossing adult-rated Bollywood movies, here's where OMG 2 stands

AI imagines Harry Potter characters as Balenciaga models

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon's geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Beyond Chandrayaan-3: A look at ISRO's upcoming grand space missions to Sun, Mars and beyond

G20 Summit: Schools, Malls, Banks Closed; Know Restrictions From Sep 8-10 In Delhi

Big Announcement! Shah Rukh Khan finally announces the release date of Jawan trailer, know here

Yash Raj Films announce launch of new 'singing superstar' Bhajan Kumar, leave fans curious

Yaariyan 2: SGPC accuses makers of hurting religious sentiments; directors Radhika Rao, Vinay Sapru issue clarification

Ritesh Sidhwani informs Pulkit Samrat 'Fukrey 3' is in the pipeline, unveils release date

Ritesh Sidhwani just happened to tell Pulkit Samrat that Fukrey 3 is very much happening and will release soon

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 09, 2019, 07:59 PM IST

Fukrey introduced India to some memorable characters. These characters - Choocha, Hunny, Bholi, Zafar, Lali, Pandit, Priya, Katty, and Neetu Singh - became inseparable from Bollywood. The characters were vital part of Fukrey and Fukrey Returns.

The team celebrated two years of Fukrey Returns. Choocha, played by Varun Sharma, and Hunny, played by Pulkit Samrat, gained most popularity through the film. The movie is quite close to every person from the sets, since it is also the film where Richa and Ali reportedly fell in love, and later went on to make their relationship official.

Since the team celebrated two years, Pulkit Samrat took to Instagram to ask producer Ritesh Sidhwani about Fukrey 3. Ritesh, much to everyone's surprise, went ahead and revealed that the movie is in the pipeline and will have 2020 release.

See their conversation here:

While Varun Sharma was last seen as Sexa in Sushant Singh Rajput-Shraddha Kapoor's Chhichhore, Pulkit Samrat's movie Pagalpanti is in theatres and all set to end its Box Office run soon. Ali Zafar has been working on Hollywood movies apart from web series and Richa Chaddha has many movies under her belt. Her web series Inside Edge 2 also released recently.

