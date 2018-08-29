Riteish Deshmukh's son Rahyl nails the #FitnessChallenge, Will Taimur, Laksshya, Ahil, Yash and Roohi follow suit?

The Fitness Challenge initiated by Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore is taking the Internet by storm. Till now, a number of noted personalities including Bollywood actors and sportsmen along with other celebs have taken up the #FitnessChallenge. But now, actor Riteish Deshmukh has not only completed the challenge but also extended it to his son Rahyl. His wife Genelia D'Souza shared a video of baby Rahyl nailing the fitness challenge.

The video shows how baby Rahyl tries rock climbing, with help from his parents of course. Towards the end of the video, Rahyl can be seen challenging other members of his bachacha gang to take up the #FitnessChallenge too. Those who're challenged by Rahyl include Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan, Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya Kapoor, Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi Johar and Salman Khan's nephew Ahil Sharma.

Watch the video right here:

Since none of Rahyl's friends are there on social media, Riteish shared the video on his Twitter page and tagged Karan Johar, Tusshar Kapoor and Arpita Khan Sharma too.

Karan even replied writing that he's nervous to even attempt the challenge with his kids.

OMG!!! Look at him!!!! He’s a rock star!!!! Am nervous to even attempt this with mine https://t.co/nihN0wVjyz August 29, 2018

While Rahyl has nailed the fitness challenge, it remains to be seen if Taimur, Laksshya, Yash, Roohi and Ahil will follow suit. Watch this space...