Riteish Deshmukh gets trolled for new red squirrel tail look

Riteish Deshmukh changed his hairstyle since his wife Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh asked him to

Riteish Deshmukh is sporting a new look these days. The actor changed his usual hairstyle and went for a more dramatic effect, after his wife Genelia D'Souza asked him to surprise her with a new hairstyle. The actor went for a completely new and funky look as he donned a red squirrel tail look.

Genelia D'Souza shared Riteish Deshmukh's new look in the form of a collage. While posting it on Instagram, the actress-turned-producer captioned it, "Asked @riteishd to surprise me with a new look & he comes back sporting a Red Squirrel Tail .... COOL isn’t it????"

Check out her post here:

Riteish will soon be seen in Housefull 4, where such craziness is a norm. On seeing his new look, Riteish Deshmukh started getting trolled. The users started calling him a parrot and were disappointed with the red tail. Some of them even commented 'not cool'.

Read their comments here:

Apart from Housefull 4 with Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde, Riteish Deshmukh will also be part of Marjaavan with Sidharth Malhotra. The duo is reuniting after Ek Villain. Directed by Milap Zaveri, Marjaavan also stars Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh.