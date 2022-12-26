Riteish Deshmukh apologises after his team misbehaves with media

Credit: Riteish Deshmukh/Instagram

After Riteish Deshmukh’s PR team member allegedly misbehaved with a journalist, the actor apologised. As per the media report, a journalist was thrown out of a hotel bythe actor’s bouncer in Kolhapur, Maharashtra.

Riteish reacted to the claims made by the journalist and said I apologise if you feel insulted. As per News 18, he stated, “I apologise if you feel that you have been insulted by us. I had not organised any meeting. I have been married for 11 years, but we did not come to take a darshan (of the temple) together. So, we came to visit the temple. This is not the place to talk about movies. May the blessings of Mahalakshmi be upon you.”

On the work front, B-town couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh have reunited for a film after 10 years. They will be seen together in the Marathi film Ved. With this film directed by Ritiesh, Genelia will make her debut in the Marathi film industry.

Genelia took to Twitter and wrote, “I was born in Maharashtra. After I started acting, I did films in different languages like Hindi-Tamil-Telugu. I got immense love from the audience there. I am making my Marathi film debut with Ritesh's first directorial venture. Working in Marathi, I feel like I have come full circle.”

On Instagram, she wrote, “There is no time to do madness but what is the point in expressing the madness done on a moment! Presenting the date and the first look of the movie with best wishes for Diwali and Padwa. Our #वेड is coming to you on the 14th of December with your love and blessings.”

Meanwhile, Ritiesh wrote, “On the auspicious day of Diwali Padwa am extremely thrilled and happy to share the #FirstLook of my Directorial Marathi Film #Ved #वेड (Madness, Craze, Passion) Need all your blessings and good wishes. #Ved30Dec #VedMarathiMovie #VedFirstLook.”