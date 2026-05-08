Riteish Deshmukh addresses backlash for Raja Shivaji, reveals plans for sequel: 'I take the criticism in my stride'

Riteish Deshmukh has said that Raja Shivaji was initially conceived as a trilogy, but there are no concrete plans as yet for a second or third part. The historical action drama also stars Genelia Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Fardeen Khan, and Salman Khan in a crucial cameo.

Riteish Deshmukh's dream project Raja Shivaji has seen the light of the day after 10 years. First announced in 2016, the historical action drama was finally released on May 1, 2026. Riteish plays the great Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji in the film, which he has also directed and produced. Raja Shivaji boasts of a star-studded cast including his wife Genelia Deshmukh as Saibai Bhonsale, Sanjay Dutt as Afzal Khan, Abhishek Bachchan as Sambhaji Shahaji Bhonsale, Vidya Balan as Badi Begum, Fardeen Khan as Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan, Amole Gupte as Adil Shah, among others. Salman Khan also appears in a crucial cameo as Jiva Mahala. Ritiesh and Genelia's sons Riaan Deshmukh and Rahyl Deshmukh also make their acting debuts as the younger versions of Shivaji.

Riteish Deshmukh breaks silence on Raja Shivaji backlash

Raja Shivaji has received praise for its performances and emotional depth, but some criticism has been directed at certain technical aspects, including visual effects. Addressing the criticism, Deshmukh said that not every film can meet everyone's expectations. “I take the criticism in my stride, and (it is) a big learning curve,” he told PTI.

Raja Shivaji planned as a trilogy, but no plans for sequel yet

Amid speculation about a follow-up to Raja Shivaji, Deshmukh said the film was initially conceived as a trilogy, but there are no concrete plans as yet for a second or third part. "We haven't planned it as a second part. If you're talking about the last title of the film where it goes Raja Shiv Chhatrapati, it was just a tribute from our part," he said to the news agency.

Raja Shivaji box office updates

Headlined and helmed by Riteish Deshmukh, Raja Shivaji has earned Rs 52.66 cr nett at the domestic box office in both Marathi and Hindi version, according to Sacnilk. Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, and Jitendra Joshi, round out the cast. The film is presented by Jio Studios and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh under the banner of Mumbai Film Company.

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