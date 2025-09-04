Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Rishi Kapoor went into depression, refused to go on sets, forgot his dialogues after THIS film failed, clash with blockbuster killed it, later became..., movie is...

On the 73rd birth anniversary of Rishi Kapoor, we will discuss the dedication of the late actor and how much he was affected by the failure of his beloved film.

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 04, 2025, 03:51 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Rishi Kapoor went into depression, refused to go on sets, forgot his dialogues after THIS film failed, clash with blockbuster killed it, later became..., movie is...
September 4 marks the 73rd birth anniversary of Rishi Kapoor. The actor took the challenge of surviving and proving his worth in the period dominated by the action stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Vinod Khanna. Rishi started his journey as a romantic hero, but went on to play different roles in romantic sagas and family or social dramas. Be it Bobby, Laila Majnu, Chandni, Khel Khel Mein, or Saagar, Rishi always put his heart into a character and tried to put his honest efforts on the big screen. 

It is said that success and failure shouldn't take to your heart, but Rishi Kapoor did. He enjoyed his success and was devastated by his failure. Today, we will talk about his film, whose failure left him depressed, heartbroken, and afraid of his own fame. Today, this film is considered an iconic classic. But when it was released, its commercial failure affected him deeply. 

The film that left Rishi Kapoor depressed is...

The decade of the 1980s saw a gradual shift from Amitabh Bachchan's hardcore action dramas to crime-thrillers, rom-coms, romantic dramas, to social dramas. The shift happened with the release of Rishi Kapoor's Karz. The musical thriller, directed by Subhash Ghai, was among the anticipated films of that year. The music was a chartbuster and later became a benchmark in Indian cinema. 

Karz was expected to become a trendsetter. However, after the release, the film underperformed. It opened on relatively low numbers, and the next week, the film clashed with Feroz Khan, Vinod Khanna's Qurbani, which severely dented Karz's collection. Karz was released on June 11, 1980. On June 20, 1980, Qurbani was released, and it overshadowed Rishi's film, leading to a huge crash. Karz was termed a failure, and it affected Rishi Kapoor severely. 

Rishi Kapoor got shattered

After Karz flopped, Rishi got shattered. The actor, in his autobiography Khullam Khulla, revealed that Karz's failure made him fall into 'deep depression'. Rishi said, "I lost my nerve, sinking into a deep depression. I would tremble on the sets and feel faint. I’d sink into my chair, go to the makeup room and ask for water. I felt every ounce of confidence drain out of me. Karz had held great promise; I had thought it would do wonders for my career. When that didn’t happen, I was shattered." Years later, Karz gained a cult classic status, and it is still regarded as one of the finest musical thrillers in India. The film was remade by Himesh Reshammiya, but it was a disaster.

Also read: Neetu Kapoor gets emotional, recalls Rishi Kapoor's dedication for Karz: 'He went out to..., practiced for hours' | Exclusive

 

