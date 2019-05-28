Rishi Kapoor wants Narendra Modi-led BJP government to work on THESE three aspects

Rishi Kapoor has been in the news recently for his cancer treatment in USA. The actor has been declared cancer-free and now people are waiting to see him back in Mumbai, on the big screen in a Bollywood movie soon enough. He is still in USA and is expected to come back soon.

Rishi Kapoor recently expressed the changes that should be made in India. He took to Twitter and sent a thread of messages to Prime Minisiter Narendra Modi, Arjun Jaitley, and Smriti Irani, who won the most votes and became government through the recently held Lok Sabha elections.

He wrote, "My sincerest wish,desire and request to the re-elected @BJP4India @arunjaitley @smritiirani and the honourable PM @narendramodi ji. Please work upon getting India free Education, Medical, Pension etc..It’s difficult but if you start working on today,we will achieve one day!"

"After seeing the graduations happening here and hearing about specialised treatments in Hospital’s, why can only the few avail/afford these.After all most doctors and teachers here in the US are Indians. @BJP4India @arunjaitley @smritiirani and the PM @narendramodi ji.Jai Hind," added Rishi Kapoor.

The actor opined, "After all this is the India we Indians want to see and the whole world envy. Literacy will give the educated youth decent jobs and the sick a full life. A true Democracy-a chance. Demonetisation,cow slaughter ban,anti secular etc...are no answers in my humble opinion! Jai Hind"

Rishi concluded by writing, "You all have a refreshed good five year tenure to go. Please think about this also. We will set examples to Humanity all over @BJP4India @arunjaitley @smritiirani and the PM @narendramodi ji. Please excuse me if I have over stepped but being a citizen I feel my duty to voice it."

Rishi Kapoor was last seen in the 2018 release Mulk which also starred Taapsee Pannu and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. He is currently in USA with his wife Neetu Kapoor and has received numerous visits from Bollywood celebrities including Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar, Rajkumar Hirani, Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's girlfriend Alia Bhatt apart from Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani and Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani.