Rishi Kapoor remembers late actor Nimmi, calls her part of RK family

Soon after Nawab Banoo aka veteran actor Nimmi's demise was announced on March 25, 2020, Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter to offer his condelences. Calling her 'Nimmi aunty', Rishi Kapoor conveyed that she was a part of the RK family.

"RIP. Thank you Nimmi aunty for all the blessings and love for Bobby on its premiere release. You were part of the RK family. Barsaat was your first film. Allha aapko Jannat naseeb kare. Ameen," wrote Rishi Kapoor on Twitter.

Here's his tweet:

RIP. Thank you Nimmi aunty for all the blessings and love for Bobby on its premiere release. You were part of the RK family. Barsaat was your first film. Allha aapko Jannat naseeb kare. Ameen. pic.twitter.com/nsTGhpCpac — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 25, 2020

For the uninitiated, the late actor Nimmi was a part of the historic 1949 release 'Barsaat' starring Raj Kapoor and Nargis. The movie also marked her debut in Bollywood and it was reported that Nimmi got her stage name from Raj Kapoor.

A popular actor in the 50s and 60s, Nimmi worked in several movies namely Sazaa, Deedar, Daag, Aan, Aandhiyan, Aabshar, Alif Laila, Amar, Pyaase Nain, Uran Khatola, Kundan, Char Paise, Rajdhani, Bhai-Bhai, Basant Bahar, Sohni Mahiwal, Pehli Raat, Char Dil Char Rahen Pyari, Angulimaal, Shamma, Mere Mehboob, Pooja Ke Phool, Daal Me Kala, Akashdeep, Love & God. Married to late filmmaker S Ali Raza, an Indian Express report stated she shared cordial relations with her co-stars Nargis, Madhubala, Suraiya, Geeta Bali and Meena Kumari.