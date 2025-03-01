During the episode, Deepika Padukone said that Ranbir Kapoor should endorse condoms, with even Sonam Kapoor chiming in. While Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor's comments were laughed off by others, Ranbir Kapoor's father, veteran superstar Rishi Kapoor, did not take them lightly.

Before marrying Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor was in love with Deepika Padukone. The two, who made their debut in the same year, eventually had an ugly and public breakup in the late 2000s. At the time, Deepika Padukone appeared on Koffee With Karan with Sonam Kapoor and the episode went down in history, especially for the actresses' digs at her ex-boyfriend. During the episode, Deepika Padukone said that Ranbir Kapoor should endorse condoms, with even Sonam Kapoor chiming in. While Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor's comments were laughed off by others, Ranbir Kapoor's father, veteran superstar Rishi Kapoor, did not take them lightly.

Rishi Kapoor, in an interview, as quoted by Hindustan Times, reacted to Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor's digs and said, "Well, to put things in the right perspective, all I can say is that with both the girls, it is a case of sour grapes. I have known Sonam’s father Anil for years. All I will say to the girls is: instead of doing all this, concentrate on your careers. Why do you run shows that have so much gossip? I have done Koffee With Karan earlier with Neetu, my brothers, and my sister; there was great camaraderie and laughter on our show. We didn’t run anyone down. I don’t think you should encourage people to wash dirty linen in public. You will never see Ranbir running anyone down."

Rishi Kapoor further added, "What can I say to Anil? Everyone is family here, and these girls are like my children. I don't want to get into fights involving my son's friends. It just shows their (Deepika and Sonam) class. I would like to tell them to stop giggling all the time and instead grow up and behave maturely. They are there on the show because they are their father's daughters and not because of their work! I would advise them to stop talking about their colleagues and running them down."

For the unversed, Deepika Padukone is the daughter of ace badminton player Prakash Padukone, while Sonam Kapoor is the daughter of superstar Anil Kapoor.

