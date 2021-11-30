Rishi Kapoor-Neetu Kapoor's romantic throwback pic on a bike goes viral

In the beloved memory her husband Rishi Kapoor, who is no more, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor posted a throwback picture with him on social media. In the picture, the couple can be seen posing on a bike.

Neetu Kapoor on Tuesday took to Instagram and dropped an adorable photo with her late husband Rishi Kapoor while posing on a bike. With the picture, she wrote, “Justtttt…” She added heart and love emojis in the caption. Her daughter Riddhima reacted to the post, dropped hearts under the picture. In no time, with thousands of likes, people started commenting on it.

“How sweet,” actress Neelam Kothari Soni commented, while Manish Malhotra, Ekta Kapoor, and several other celebrities dropped hearts. Even fans got emotional and started commenting. One of them mentioned, “I want my love story to be just like you and Rishi sir.. You are such an inspiration.. The way you remember him, the way you love him and express yourself without saying much, I can feel that kind of love..” Another wrote, “Miss you chintu sir.”

Take a look:

For the unversed, Rishi, who was a legendary actor in Indian cinema, passed away on April 30, 2020, leaving a void in people’s hearts. Prior to his demise, he was in New York for his treatment with his Neetu. The couple got married on January 22, 1980, and share two children, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and superstar Ranbir Kapoor.

The star couple featured together in films like ‘Zinda Dil’, ‘Khel Khel Mein’, ‘Amar Akbar and Anthony’, ‘Do Dooni Chaar', among several others. Rishi was last seen in the 2019 film ‘The Body’ alongside Emraan Hashmi and Shobita Dhulipala. The first look poster of Rishi Kapoor's swansong 'Sharmaji Namkeen' was unveiled by the makers on his 69th birth anniversary.