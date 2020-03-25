Rishi Kapoor loses calm after troll asks if he stocked alcohol for 21 days lockdown

Rishi Kapoor lost his calm after a troll disrepcted him on the internet. The troll asked Rishi Kapoor whether he stocked up on alcohol since the lockdown for India lasts for 21 days. The actor sent the troll a warning on Twitter after noticing the same.

"ANYONE CRACKING JOKES ABOUT MY COUNTRY OR ON MY LIFESTYLE, WILL BE DELETED. BE AWARE AND WARNED. THIS IS A SERIOUS MATTER. HELP US TO TIDE OVER THE SITUATION," tweeted Rishi Kapoor.



Rishi Kapoor came back to India on September 2019 after his cancer treatment in USA. The actor was staying there for 11 months. After he came back to India, Rishi is yet to sign a movie. His last film to release in theatres was Emraan Hashmi-Shobhita Dhulipalia starring film 'The Body'.

While Ranbir Kapoor was snapped at Alia Bhatt's house a few days back, there has been no news whether Rishi Kapoor is under home-quarantine. The actor, however, fully supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his decision of 21-days lockdown for India.