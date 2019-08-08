Rishi Kapoor heaps praises on Sara Ali Khan for setting standards on how celebrities should behave at airport

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor heaped praises on Sara Ali Khan for setting an example of how celebrities should behave at the airport. While celebrities seem larger than life, sporting airport looks and surrounded by bodyguards, Sara was seen lugging her suitcases without any help.

The 23-year-old actor was returning to Mumbai from her trip to Lucknow on Tuesday when she was spotted handling her own luggage, unlike many other celebrities. Among many others who hailed Sara for handling her own luggage was Rishi Kapoor, who lauded her on social media.

"Wonderful Sara. You set examples how celebrities should behave at the airport. No harm at all tugging your own baggage, no chamchas to receive and the icing on the cake! No dark glasses or an airport look. You show confidence with no insecurities. Atta girl!" he tweeted, quoting a news article.

Wonderful Sara. You set examples how celebrities should behave at the airport. No harm at all tugging your own baggage, no chamchas to receive and the icing on the cake! No dark glasses or an airport look. You show confidence with no insecurities. Atta girl! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) 7 August 2019

Watch the video of Sara Ali Khan at the airport here:

The 'Kedarnath' actor was busy filming for Imtiaz Ali's upcoming yet-untitled flick in Himachal Pradesh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Randeep Hooda. Rishi, on the other hand, is counting his days to return to India post treatment for an unknown health condition.

The veteran actor has been visited by a slew of Bollywood celebrities including Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre, and Javed Akhtar. His wife Neetu Kapoor, who is quite active on Instagram, keeps sharing pictures from their huddles.

The 'Mulk' actor, who went to the US in September last year, was last seen in 'Jhootha Kahin Ka', which released on July 19.